Catholic World News

Ave Maria University to establish Irish campus at former Trappist abbey

March 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Cork Beo

CWN Editor's Note: Ave Maria University in Florida will establish a campus in Ireland at the former Mount Melleray Abbey. The Trappist abbey, founded in 1833, closed in 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon9 March
Lent

Monday of the Third Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Frances of Rome, Religious

Image for Monday of the Third Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Frances of Rome, Religious

The Liturgy today is concerned with Baptism. Water by itself cannot cleanse leprosy; but God can use it to do so. If God can cleanse the leprosy of the body with water there is no reason why he cannot use it to wash leprosy of soul. The second point which the Liturgy intends to bring home to us is that God’s…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: