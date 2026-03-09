Catholic World News

Ave Maria University to establish Irish campus at former Trappist abbey

March 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Ave Maria University in Florida will establish a campus in Ireland at the former Mount Melleray Abbey. The Trappist abbey, founded in 1833, closed in 2025.

