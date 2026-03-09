Catholic World News

Rome’s bishops plead for prayer for peace as ‘innocent blood flows’

March 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocesi di Roma (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal vicar and auxiliary bishops of Rome called on the diocese’s faithful to offer “fervent supplication” for peace.

“Our hearts are deeply troubled and saddened by what is happening in the Middle East and in the many peripheries of the world, where innocent blood flows,” the bishops said in a March 6 statement. “The news coming from those lands, marked by conflicts, bombings, political tensions and deep wounds between peoples, arouses apprehension and pain in all of us.”

“In the face of these tragedies, the Christian community cannot remain indifferent,” they continued. “The Gospel invites us to be close to those who suffer, to share the burden of the trials of our brothers and sisters and to support with prayer those who live in anguish, fear and uncertainty about tomorrow.”

“Our thoughts turn in a particular way to the Christian communities present in those lands, often small but rich in faith, which for centuries have borne witness to the Gospel in difficult contexts and sometimes marked by persecution and instability,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!