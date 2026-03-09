Catholic World News

Cardinal Sako: Iraq’s Christians are ‘very worried’ about the Iran war

March 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “we have lived through this before”—a reference to 2003 US invasion of Iraq—the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church said that Iraq’s Christians are “very worried” about the Iran war.

“No one knows where this war will lead,” Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako said in an interview with Vatican News. “We are afraid because we are neighbors with Iran, and many Iraqis are Shiite. There is a double concern.”

“We Christians are very worried, because if they start attacking the Nineveh Plains, where there are 50,000 Christians, these people will leave their homes—and this time, they will not return,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

