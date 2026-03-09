Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin’s personal secretary becomes nuncio

March 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to Burkina Faso, where he ordained his longtime personal secretary to the episcopate.

A native of Burkina Faso, Father Relwendé Kisito Ouédraogo was ordained to the priesthood in 2000 and began to work in the Secretariat of State in 2010. Last month, Pope Leo XIV appointed him apostolic nuncio to two nations, the Republic of the Congo and Gabon.

The nuncio’s mission, Cardinal Parolin preached, is to “bring truth and light, peace and unity amid the darkness of sin, division, and falsehood.” The episcopal ordination Mass took place on March 7 at the Marian shrine and basilica in Yagma.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!