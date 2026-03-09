Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to vocations of military chaplain, Christian soldier

March 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Italy’s military ordinariate, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the vocations of the military chaplain and the Christian soldier in fostering a civilization of love.

“The action of the Military Chaplain is often carried out in silence, in places of peace and in those of conflict, in military bases and in operational contexts, in chapels and in field tents,” Pope Leo said March 7, in an audience in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “It is there that the care of the Lord’s flock is manifested through the witness of life, the proclamation of the Gospel, the celebration of the Eucharist and in the Sacraments, patient listening and spiritual accompaniment.”

Turning to the mission of the Christian soldier, the Pope added:

Defending the weak, protecting peaceful coexistence, intervening in disasters, operating in international missions to preserve peace and restore order. All this cannot be reduced to a mere profession: it is a vocation, a response to a call that challenges the conscience. The soldier’s identity is forged by generosity, a spirit of service, high aspirations and deep feelings.



But these values require a foundation, a gift of Grace capable of fostering charity to the point of total self-sacrifice. It is therefore necessary to inspire the codes, norms and missions of military life with the lifeblood of the Gospel so that, in the service of security and peace, the common good of peoples is always the first priority.

