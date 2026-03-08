Catholic World News

Pope, at Sunday Angelus, prays that ‘thunderous sound of bombs may cease’

March 08, 2026

At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address, delivered today to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV appealed for prayers for peace (video, 12:56).

“Dear brothers and sisters, deeply disturbing news continues to arrive from Iran and the entire Middle East,” Pope Leo said. “In addition to the episodes of violence and devastation as well as the widespread climate of hatred and fear, there is also the concern that the conflict will spread and that other countries in the region, including beloved Lebanon, may again sink back into instability.”

“We lift up our humble prayer to the Lord, so that the thunderous sound of bombs may cease, weapons may fall silent, and a space for dialogue may open up in which the voice of the people can be heard,” he continued. “I entrust this intention to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace, that she may intercede for those who suffer because of war and lead hearts along the paths of reconciliation and hope.”

Before greeting various groups of pilgrims, the Pope also recalled International Women’s Day:

Today, 8 March, is International Women’s Day. We renew our commitment, which for us Christians is based on the Gospel, to recognize the equal dignity of man and woman. Unfortunately many women, from childhood onwards, are still discriminated against and suffer various forms of violence. In a special way, I offer to them my solidarity and my prayers. We renew our commitment, which for us Christians is based on the Gospel, to recognize the equal dignity of man and woman.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!