Catholic World News

USCCB issues memo to bishops after birthright citizenship brief stirs controversy

March 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar obtained a copy of a memo from the general counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to the nation’s bishops on the USCCB’s Supreme Court brief on birthright citizenship (CWN article).

The brief did not assert that “that every democratic polity must adopt” a birthright citizenship policy, nor did it “urge the Court to decide the case on the basis of Catholic doctrine,” wrote Quinn, according to The Pillar. The brief, he added, intended to “show the harmony between our constitutional tradition and a moral vision of civic belonging.”

In a departure from custom, the USCCB’s general counsel did not sign the brief in the case; instead, the brief was prepared by three attorneys from the multinational law firm WilmerHale.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!