Catholic World News

Conversions rise in Archdiocese of Atlanta: over 3,400 to enter Church at Easter

March 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Georgia Bulletin

CWN Editor's Note: 3,442 people are preparing to the Church in the Archdiocese of Atlanta this Easter, an increase of 472, or 16%, from the 2,970 converts who entered the Church there last year.

1,004 of the 3,442 converts are unbaptized catechumens; the rest are baptized Christians from other churches and ecclesial communities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!