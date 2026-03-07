Catholic World News

El Paso diocese files for bankruptcy

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of El Paso, Texas, filed for bankruptcy amid a growing number of lawsuits alleging that its priests sexually abused minors between 1956 and 1982.

“Suddenly the number of claims ballooned up to 18 claims, 12 separate lawsuits, and doing the math it just became obvious that there was no other option for us to pay the claimants,” Bishop Mark Seitz said on March 6. “Chapter 11 reorganization was the most prudent course of action because there are now financial claims pending against the diocese that exceed our means.”

