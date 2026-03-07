Catholic World News

For fifth time, Vatican overturns Buffalo bishop’s closing of a church

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: For the fifth time, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy has overturned a decree issued by Bishop Michael Fisher of Buffalo, New York, that would have closed a church.

“Everyone feels completely revitalized and overjoyed that this happened,” said Anthony Solina, who helped lead the effort to keep open the parish church in East Arcade, New York.

