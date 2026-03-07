Catholic World News

For fifth time, Vatican overturns Buffalo bishop’s closing of a church

March 07, 2026

Buffalo News

CWN Editor's Note: For the fifth time, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy has overturned a decree issued by Bishop Michael Fisher of Buffalo, New York, that would have closed a church.

“Everyone feels completely revitalized and overjoyed that this happened,” said Anthony Solina, who helped lead the effort to keep open the parish church in East Arcade, New York.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

