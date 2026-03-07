Catholic World News

Archbishop opens late teenager’s beatification cause

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mario Delpini today opened the beatification cause of Marco Gallo (video). Born in 1994, the devout teenager died in 2011 after being hit by a car.

The Archdiocese of Milan said that Gallo has a reputation for holiness and that several hundred pilgrims, “especially young people,” make an annual visit to his tomb.

