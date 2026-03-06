Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen urges SSPX to trust Pope Leo

March 06, 2026

Cardinal Joseph Zen has issued an appeal to the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) to avoid a schism—while also voicing sympathy for the traditionalist group and criticizing the Vatican’s response to their pleas.

“A schism must be avoided with every effort, because it will cause serious and lasting damage to the Church,” the retired Hong Kong prelate wrong in a post on X (Twitter). He immediately added: “But on the other hand a major issue of conscience must also be respected.”

“How can we force someone to follow teachings that clearly deny the holy tradition of the Church?” asked Cardinal Zen, who has been critical of recent statements from the Vatican and especially of the drive for synodality.

The cardinal was particularly critical of the Vatican choice to have Cardinal Victor Fernandez respond to the SSPX plea for permission to ordain new bishops. Cardinal Fernandez, he said, “intends to dismantle the Church’s teachings—how could he not hate the SSPX?”

However Cardinal Zen said that Pope Leo would listen to the SSPX pleas. He wrote: “He understands and will make his children understand that certain things perpetrated in the name of the so-called ‘spirit of the Council,’ but contrary to the Church’s tradition, are not of the Council.”

“Let us place our trust in Pope Leo,” the cardinal concluded. “He has begun the catechesis on the documents of the Council; it is to them that we must all return!”

