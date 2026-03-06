Catholic World News

Pontiff congratulates world’s oldest priest on his 110th birthday

March 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a birthday message, Pope Leo XIV expressed gratitude to Father Bruno Kant, the world’s oldest priest, for his “long, faithful, and devoted priestly service.”

A priest of the Diocese of Fulda in Germany, Father Kant recently turned 110.

