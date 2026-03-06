Catholic World News

Pope Leo meets with authors of book on Latin Mass in US

March 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on March 5 with Stephen Bullivant and Stephen Cranney, authors of the forthcoming book Trads: Latin Mass Catholics in the United States.

Bullivant and Cranney are also coauthors of a 2024 article, “Data and the Traditional Latin Mass.”

