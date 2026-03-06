Catholic World News

Lebanon’s bishops appeal for peace

March 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops in Lebanon expressed “deep concern over the current situation and over the risk that the region may slide into wider confrontations with grave consequences for its peoples.”

“The continuation of this spiral of violence threatens the dignity of the human person, which is a gift from God, and undermines the foundations of justice and stability,” the bishops added.

The bishop’ March 5 appeal followed Israeli strikes on Lebanon in retaliation for strikes on Israel by Hezbollah forces there.

