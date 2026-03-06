Catholic World News

Man pleads guilty to bringing explosives to DC cathedral

March 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A New Jersey man pleaded guilty yesterday to bringing homemade explosive devices to St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, DC, last October before the annual Red Mass.

Under the terms of the plea, prosecutors will recommend that Louis Geri be sentenced to five to seven years in prison. Geri, described by the Associated Press as exhibiting “significant animosity toward the Roman Catholic Church, Jewish people, the Supreme Court and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” will be sentenced in July.

