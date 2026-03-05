Catholic World News

Hindu mob vandalizes, desecrates Catholic church in Odisha

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A Hindu mob vandalized and desecrated a Catholic church in Dengaswargi, a village in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, according to Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

Odisha (Orissa) (map) was the site of a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in which an estimated 100 Christians were murdered, and 50,000 fled their homes.

