Catholic World News

Hindu mob vandalizes, desecrates Catholic church in Odisha

March 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: A Hindu mob vandalized and desecrated a Catholic church in Dengaswargi, a village in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, according to Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

Odisha (Orissa) (map) was the site of a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in which an estimated 100 Christians were murdered, and 50,000 fled their homes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu5 March
Lent

Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

Image for Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

The thought expressed in today’s first reading in Jeremias is one of the basic themes of the great prophets; it is to be found also in the Psalms (particularly Ps 1) and the book of Proverbs. Trust in men and trust in God—the former belies our expectations and only the latter assures our happiness and enables us…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: