Bishop of Arab states calls for ceasefire, asks all Christians to pray for peace

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic vicar of Northern Arabia—who ministers to the faithful in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia—called for a ceasefire in the Iran war and asked all Christians to pray for peace.

In a statement dated March 4 and released today, Bishop Aldo Berardi, OSST, urged “all Christians to pray unceasingly and not grow weary in prayer. As Christians, we proclaim that Christ is our Peace, the principle of reconciliation, and the source of communion.”

