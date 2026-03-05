Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Casimir’s Marian devotion

March 05, 2026

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to St. Casimir during his March 4 general audience.

“Today in the liturgy we remember Saint Prince Casimir, the famous patron saint of Poland and Lithuania, as well as of numerous dioceses and parishes,” Pope Leo said to Polish-speaking pilgrims. “He prayed every day with the words: Omni die dic Mariae, teaching filial love for Mary, Mother and Queen.” (The Latin phrase means “every day, speak of Mary,” or “every day, speak to Mary.”)

“May his intercession help us to discover that in the Blessed Virgin Mary, we admire the true dignity of every woman and her vocation,” the Pope added.

The Pontiff’s words were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

