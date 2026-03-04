Catholic World News

Bishop pays tribute to modern martyrs of Yemen on 10th anniversary

March 04, 2026

The retired apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia paid tribute today to the modern martyrs of Yemen on the tenth anniversary of their slaying.

“Ten years ago, on March 4, 2016, a group of Islamist terrorists stormed the compound of the Home for the Aged in Aden, run by the Missionaries of Charity, the congregation founded by Mother Teresa,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, OFM Cap, 83.

“On that day, Sisters Judith, Anselm, Reginette, and Marguerite were killed, together with 12 employees (one Christian and eleven Muslims),” he continued. “Only Sister Sally escaped miraculously, as she was able to hide in a corner where she was not seen by the attackers. At the same time, Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, who was residing in the compound, was kidnapped and released only 18 months later.”

Bishop Hinder continued:

It is right that we remember with gratitude the four sisters and their companions who were killed while serving Christ in the poorest of the poor. They joined the witness of Sisters Zelia, Michael, and Aletta, who were killed on July 27, 1998, in Hodeidah. The remains of the sisters rest in the cemetery of Mallah in Aden, Yemen. Before the outbreak of the civil war in March 2015, I visited at least once every year not only the four communities of the Missionaries of Charity, but also the four parishes of Sana’a, Taiz, Hodeidah, and Aden. I was always deeply impressed by their dedicated service to the poor, their fervent prayer, and their unforgettable smiles amid the hardship they faced day after day.

“Today, as we pass through a time of conflict in the region, we are reminded that being a Christian in service to the poor can become a form of spiritual struggle that may even lead to martyrdom,” he added. “We remember all of them with gratitude for their witness and ask for their intercession, that we ourselves may not fail in giving a living testimony of love, which is the only path that leads to peace.”

Bishop Hinder concluded:

The four sisters—Judith, Anselm, Reginette, and Marguerite—who were killed on March 4, 2016, in Aden were truly “missionaries of charity,” adding their blood to the blood of Christ, our Redeemer. Let us remember their witness and ask the Lord for peace and justice for Yemen and for the whole region of the Middle East.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!