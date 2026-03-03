Catholic World News

Remain calm and united in prayer, bishop urges faithful of Arab states

March 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Following the commencement of the Iran conflict, the apostolic vicar of Northern Arabia called upon the faithful of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to “remain calm, united in prayer, and attentive to the safety of everyone.”

Bishop Aldo Berardi, OSST, also directed parish priests to “make the necessary decisions, with prudence and responsibility, to ensure the safety of the faithful.”

