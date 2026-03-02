Catholic World News

Previously unpublished letter reveals Benedict XVI’s reflections on prayer, future of faith

March 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Herald today published an English translation of “Introduction: Thoughts on Christian Prayer,” a letter by Pope Benedict XVI written in 2021, the year before his death.

The letter appears in the newly published Italian work La fede del futuro: Il futuro della Chiesa.

