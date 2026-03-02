Catholic World News

WCC leaders, Pontiff agree that Christian faith should not be instrumentalized for political purposes

March 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received the leaders of the World Council of Churches on February 28.

“We wholeheartedly agreed upon the necessity to put Christ in the center to move us to visible unity,” Lutheran prelate Heinrich Bedford-Strohm said following the meeting. “We also agreed that a strong prophetic voice against the unscrupulous instrumentalization of Christian faith for political purposes is needed.”

Pope Leo responded to the topics raised by the non-Catholic leaders “with profound wisdom, spirituality and compassion,” Bedford-Strohm added. “He reinforced what he has been saying all along about the need for visible Christian unity, recognizing the challenges this has even in the Roman Catholic Church because of different and diverse views.”

350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Pope Francis made an ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva in 2018 for the World Council of Churches’ 70th anniversary.

