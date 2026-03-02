Catholic World News

Safeguard the balance between charism and institution, Pope tells leader of Italy’s charismatic Catholics

March 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV spoke with Giuseppe Contaldo, national president of the Italian charismatic movement Rinnovamento nello Spirito Santo (Renewal in the Holy Spirit), about the importance of “safeguarding the balance between charism and institution,” for “ecclesial communion is in fact the only way that guarantees unity and solidity,” Contaldo recounted after a February 28 papal audience.

“I had the opportunity to present our movement to the Pope very briefly, its profile, its ecclesial roots, its presence in the world, with the humility of one who knows that he is an instrument in the hands of the Spirit and with the gratitude of one who has received a grace that belongs to the whole Church,” added Contaldo. “I rejoiced to hear his words that I perceived as the embrace of a father towards his son.”

