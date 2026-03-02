Catholic World News

Franciscan friar speaks of climate of fear in the Holy Land

March 02, 2026

A Franciscan friar who oversees 18 schools in the Holy Land spoke of a climate of fear there amid the Israeli–United States strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

The “announcement of an attack through the sound of sirens came as the children sang the school anthem before entering the classroom,” Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM, told the Italian news agency SIR on February 28, the day of the strikes. “I saw the terror in their eyes, and I heard their voice tremble; it hurts not to be able to reassure them, and it is increasingly difficult to tell them to be calm and not to be afraid.”

“For days, we have been hearing about possible attacks that could also affect Jerusalem, and this climate is really difficult to bear for everyone, especially for children,” he continued.

Father Faltas added:

It was already complicated to be able to cross the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank even for those who have permits, and already in recent days it was risky to go to Bethlehem and Jericho because these cities often close, and it is not possible to return to Jerusalem. The signs of a new beginning of violence had already arrived yesterday when embassy staff were invited to leave Israel. This further, deadly and continuous recourse to arms must be stopped ... It is absurd to always live in danger and insecurity for everyone, Israelis and Palestinians; it is absurd that the whole world lives continuously in fear of wars.

