35% of Catholics in US have a bachelor’s degree

February 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a nation in which 35% of adults have a bachelor’s degree, the same percentage of Catholics in the United States have a bachelor’s degree, according to the Pew Research Center.

70% of Hindus, 65% of Jews, 44% of Muslims, and 29% of evangelical Protestants have a bachelor’s degree, according to data recently culled from the Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

