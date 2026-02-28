Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops condemn nation’s ‘bad leadership’

February 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on CSN Media

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria took stock of the state of Nigeria in a statement at the conclusion of the bishops’ February 19-26 meeting.

The bishops discussed “Persistent Insecurity and Loss of Lives,” “Socio-Economic Sabotage to the Common Good,” and “Bad Leadership as a Major Cause of our Afflictions.”

“Where politics is erroneously understood only as rigging of elections and stealing of other people’s mandate, leadership is unfortunately taken as the amassing of illicit gains or engaging in other fraudulent activities,” the bishops said. “We note that bad leadership in our nation has caused systemic damage showing up in a worsening economy, widespread and persistent insecurity, and extreme poverty, despite the blessing of rich human and natural resources.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!