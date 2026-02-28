Catholic World News

Cincinnati sees highest number of conversions since 2009

February 28, 2026

Continue to this story on Catholic Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: 1,096 converts are expected to enter the Church at the Easter Virgil in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the highest number since 2009, when 1,125 entered the Church.

“As our Lenten retreat begins along with your final days of preparation, I encourage you to make this a time of true prayer and conversion,” Archbishop Robert Casey said in a letter to catechumens and candidates. “Be evermore open to the Spirit of God working in your life. Strive to radiate the love of Jesus Christ in all that you say and do.”

