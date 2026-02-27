Catholic World News

Russian Catholic official calls says war with Ukraine ‘must end’

February 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The vicar general of the Latin-rite Archdiocese of the Mother of God at Moscow called for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I would say that people in Russia, Catholics also, have the same attitude towards the conflict that we have,” Father Kirill Gorbunov said in an interview with Vatican News. “It must end.”

“All the countless lives lost during this conflict speak for themselves,” he added. “The violence speaks for itself, and the desire is that it must come to a conclusion. This conclusion must be a just and lasting peace, and this is the hope, the expectation of Russian Catholics.”

