Arsonists attack church in Nigeria

February 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Arsonists attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria, setting fires to church records and cars, according to Punch, a Lagos-based newspaper.

The incident took place in Boki, in Nigeria’s Cross River State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

