Arsonists attack church in Nigeria

February 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Arsonists attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria, setting fires to church records and cars, according to Punch, a Lagos-based newspaper.

The incident took place in Boki, in Nigeria’s Cross River State.

