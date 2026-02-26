Catholic World News

US bishops, Catholic organizations weigh in on Farm Bill

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: As Congress begins its discussion of the 2026 Farm Bill, the chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops warned that “the current proposal falls short of the Farm Bill’s historic bipartisanship.”

Archbishop Shelton Fabre, chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, and Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, weighed in on various aspects of the bill in a recent letter to the chairman and ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture.

The leaders of Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Charities USA, Catholic Rural Life, and National Council of the United States Society of St. Vincent de Paul joined the two prelates in signing the letter.

