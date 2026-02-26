Catholic World News

Irish bishop criticizes synodality without doctrine

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference on “Transformative Renewal in the Catholic Church,” an Irish bishop said that young people are interested in doctrinal solidity, not open-ended synodal discussions, and that “the task is not to choose between synodality and tradition but to integrate them.”

Referring to young people, Bishop Niall Coll of Raphoe, 63, said that “growing up (since 1995) entirely in a post-Christian, digital, morally fragmented culture, they have no inherited memory of Catholic Ireland. Paradoxically, this leads many of them to seek clarity, coherence and tradition.”

“Often converts, they are drawn to doctrinal solidity, sacramental depth and continuity with the Church’s tradition,” he continued. “For them the Church lies in truth that is intelligible in body and demanding, not adaptability.”

The prelate—named a bishop by Pope Francis in 2022—added:

If you are in a leadership position today, most people you meet are not on fire with progressive questions, and it is hard for me to say that to you. And this leads me to propose that synodality, if not anchored in Scripture and doctrine, risks endless discussion without direction.

