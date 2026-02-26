Catholic World News

India’s bishops condemn racial abuse, harassment

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India today strongly condemned a “shameful act of racial abuse and harassment of girls” from northeastern India.

Reaffirming its “firm stand against every form of discrimination and harassment,” the episcopal conference called upon the national government and state governments to “take proactive measures to sensitize the public about the diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of Northeast India, and to ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens.”

The Indian newspaper Mathrubhumi reported on the incident.

