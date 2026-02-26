Catholic World News

‘My country has become a dangerous place for priests,’ Mexican priest tells Vatican newspaper

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent article in its February 25 edition, L’Osservatore Romano reported on escalating violence across Mexico following the killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

Father Sergio Omar Sotelo Aguilar, director of the Catholic Multimedia Center, spoke about the economic, political, and military power of drug traffickers and said that the nation’s bishops have “begun to denounce, very directly, the terrible damage that drug trafficking and organized crime are causing.”

“My country has become a dangerous place for journalists and priests, as well as for those who fight in defense of human rights,” he added. “Fighting for a free, peaceful, and just Mexico will always be a privilege worth giving your life for.”

