Record number of converts in Dublin

February 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: A record number of converts intend to enter the Church at Easter in the Archdiocese of Dublin: 129, up exponentially from 14 in 2022.

Roughly half of the 129 converts are non-Christians; the others are non-Catholic Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

