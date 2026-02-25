Catholic World News

Record number of converts in Dublin

February 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: A record number of converts intend to enter the Church at Easter in the Archdiocese of Dublin: 129, up exponentially from 14 in 2022.

Roughly half of the 129 converts are non-Christians; the others are non-Catholic Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!