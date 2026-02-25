Catholic World News

18 bishops suggest reforms to immigration enforcement

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Eighteen bishops “in border states and beyond” issued a brief text, “Recommended Reforms to Immigration Enforcement in the United States,” on February 24.

The recommended reforms include “the right to apply for asylum at the border should be honored,” “sensitive locations should be protected,” and “immigration enforcement should not focus on those who are contributing to the nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

