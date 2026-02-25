Catholic World News

Leading Philippine prelate recalls People Power Revolution, warns against moral fatigue

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass marking the 40th anniversary of the People Power Revolution, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines warned against “moral fatigue.”

Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa said that the nonviolent revolution, which led to the removal of authoritarian President Ferdinand Marcos from office, was “not simply people power; it was people power sustained by prayer: Rosaries in hand, hymns in the air, flowers offered to soldiers, and ordinary people standing unarmed before tanks.”

“Brothers and sisters, the greatest danger today is not only historical distortion, but moral fatigue,” Archbishop Garcera warned. “When freedom is treated merely as a memory and not a duty; when faith is reduced to devotion without moral courage; when peace is sought without justice—the spirit of [the revolution] slowly dies.”

