Bishops call on EU to appoint coordinator against anti-Christian hatred

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) called upon the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, to appoint an EU coordinator against anti-Christian hatred.

COMECE drew attention to a resolution passed in January by the European Parliament. In the resolution, the lawmakers said that “while Christianity remains the most persecuted religion in the world today, with more than 380 million people affected, there is no European coordinator responsible for combating Christianophobia, even though a coordinator has been appointed to combat Islamophobia.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

