Leading publishing house publishes book by Pope Leo

February 25, 2026

A leading Anglo-American publishing firm, HarperCollins Publishers, published a book by Pope Leo XIV under its HarperOne imprint.

Peace Be with You: My Words to the Church and the World, released on February 24, is a 256-page collection of texts by the Pontiff. The book, a translation of Libreria Editrice Vaticana’s E pace sia!, includes a new introduction by Pope Leo.

In the introduction, the Pope reflected on the vertical and horizontal dimensions of peace: peace as a gift from God and as “a commitment and responsibility for each one of us.”

“Our heart is the most important battlefield,” Pope Leo wrote. “It is there that we must learn the bloodless but necessary victory over the impulses of death and the tendencies toward domination: only peaceful hearts can build a world of peace.”

He added, “The heart is the source of peace: there we must learn to meet rather than clash with each other, to trust and not of mistrust, to listen and understand instead of closing ourselves to others.”

