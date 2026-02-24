Catholic World News

Christians may be buried in public cemeteries, India’s high court affirms

February 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of India affirmed that Christians and members of other religious minority groups may be buried in public cemeteries in the Hindu-majority nation.

The decision follows the exhumation of the bodies of Christians from public cemeteries in some villages in Chhattisgarh (map), a state that is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!