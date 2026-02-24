Catholic World News

‘Stop the aggressor,’ Ukrainian Catholic leader pleads on 4th anniversary of invasion

February 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the situation in Ukraine four years after the 2022 Russian invasion, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that “it is shameful that, in four years, the international community has failed to stop the aggressor’s deadly hand.”

“We must do everything possible to stop the aggressor,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said in an interview with Vatican News. “Then another time will come: that of healing the trauma and rebuilding what the war has destroyed. But that will be another story. Orate pro nobis. Pray for us.”

