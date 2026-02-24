Catholic World News

Christians must fight against evil, Mexican Primate says following drug lord’s killing

February 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on El Heraldo de México

CWN Editor's Note: Following the killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the Primate of Mexico said that “the fight against evil is a permanent duty for all disciples of Jesus, the Teacher of Peace.”

Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City added, “We are aware of the difficult times we face as a society; therefore, I offer this message to encourage us and to call on everyone to be collaborators for the common good, promoting the justice and social peace we need.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!