Central tower of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família completed
February 23, 2026
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The central exterior tower of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família Basilica was completed on February 20.
Pope Benedict XVI dedicated the famed church in 2010; interior work is scheduled to continue through 2028.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!