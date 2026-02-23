Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishop says local Catholic population has fallen by over 95%

February 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A Latin-rite bishop in Ukraine said that over 95% of Catholics have fled his diocesan territory since Russia’s 2014 invasion.

“Before 2014, when the war began, our diocese had 72,000 faithful; today, about 2,500 remain,” said Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk of Kharkiv-Zaporizhia.

The prelate spoke of the risk to priests of “not finding time for God,” of “throwing ourselves completely into work and service—serving and helping tirelessly—forgetting our own soul.”

