Archbishop Gallagher lauds example of Blessed Eduard Profittlich

February 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At a conference in Estonia, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations hailed the example of Blessed Eduard Profittlich, SJ (1890-1942), who led the Church in Estonia and was martyred in a Soviet prison.

Blessed Profittlich “gave Estonia a moral voice at a time when great totalitarian ideologies sought to stifle its identity,” said Archbishop Gallagher, who added that he “knew how to weave a network of human and diplomatic relationships that helped elevate the dignity of an entire people. His mission was not political, yet it had an immense political impact.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

