Hungary’s president meets with Pope, hails Vatican’s peace advocacy

February 23, 2026

President Tamás Sulyok of Hungary met with Pope Leo XIV and hailed the Vatican’s advocacy for peace.

“Peace is the most important value of our time, and this is no longer in dispute, the president tweeted after the February 21 audience. “In Europe, alongside Hungary, the Vatican remains the strongest advocate for peace. This shared commitment provided the foundation for our discussions with Pope Leo XIV.”

President Sulyok said that “we also spoke about the importance of protecting Christian values” and that he invited the Pontiff to Hungary.

Following the papal audience, the president met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Mihǎițǎ Blaj, Undersecretary for Relations with States.

“During the talks held at the Secretariat of State, which took place in a cordial atmosphere, appreciation was expressed for the sound bilateral relations and the contribution of the Catholic Church to the life in the country in various social contexts,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “Mention was made of topics of mutual interest, with special reference to the role of the family and the protection of the most vulnerable Christian communities in the world.”

“The conversation continued with an exchange of opinions on current international affairs, especially regarding situations of conflict, expressing the hope for increasing efforts to promote peace,” the statement added.

Hungary, a Central European nation of 9.8 million (map), is 87% Christian (59% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2023.

