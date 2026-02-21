Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan, in wide-ranging interview, discusses Trump administration, Mayor Mamdani, synodality

February 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging interview, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York from 2009 until his recent retirement, discussed the Trump administration, Vice President JD Vance, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and his own new appointment as co-chief chaplain of the New York Police Department.

Cardinal Dolan also offered strong praise for his successor (Archbishop Ronald Hicks) and said that it is time to “move on” from the emphasis on synodality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

