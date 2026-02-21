Catholic World News

USCCB decries construction of ICE detention warehouses

February 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration decried plans to spend $38.3 billion on federal immigration detention facilities.

“The thought of holding thousands of families in massive warehouses should challenge the conscience of every American,” Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, Texas, said in his February 20 statement. “We implore the Administration and Congress to lead with right reason, abandon this misuse of taxpayer funds, and to instead pursue a more just approach to immigration enforcement that truly respects human dignity, the sanctity of families, and religious liberty.”

In releasing Bishop Cahill’s statement, the USCCB said that the expense “amounts to nearly fifty times the annual budget for the entire immigration court system and almost five times the funding provided this year to operate the federal prison system.”

“The plan partly entails opening eight ‘mega‑centers,’ each of which would be capable of detaining 7,000 to 10,000 people,” the USCCB added. “Aside from the internment camps used to incarcerate Japanese Americans in the 1940s, such facilities have no precedent in American history.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!