Catholic World News

Pope encourages youth of Los Angeles to open their hearts to God’s love in the Blessed Sacrament

February 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in the Holy Father’s name to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles on the occasion of the archdiocesan Religious Education Congress.

Cardinal Parolin wrote:

His Holiness would likewise encourage the young people present to open their hearts to the love of God. Love not only led Jesus to give himself for us on the Cross, but also to remain with us in the Blessed Sacrament. In this regard, he prays that their experience at the Conference will help them to discover Jesus’ Eucharistic presence as an unfailing source of comfort and strength in all of life’s circumstances.

Addressing catechists, Cardinal Parolin also said that “by deepening your relationship with Jesus, who is the Truth (cf. Jn 14:6), and continuing to be faithful and joyful disciples in your daily lives, your authenticity as educators and catechetical leaders will enable you to transmit the Gospel in such a way that it leads to a true encounter with the Lord and contributes to building up a lasting and life-giving culture.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!