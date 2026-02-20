Catholic World News

Bishops from US, Latin America, Canada call for policies that safeguard migrants

February 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops representing bishops’ conferences in the US, Canada, and Latin America met to pray and reaffirm their unity.

“Among the issues we have considered are our concern for the poor and vulnerable, the dignity and rights of indigenous peoples, the painful scourge of human trafficking and narco-culture, the growing polarization that wounds public discourse and weakens social cohesion, and, in particular, the extreme vulnerability of migrants who live, travel through, and seek a future in our countries,” the bishops said in a joint statement at the conclusion of their February 15-17 gathering.

“We invite civil authorities to promote policies that safeguard the lives, rights, and dignity of migrants,” the bishops continued. “We recognize the responsibility of States to regulate migration and ensure the common good; however, we reiterate that all legislation must place at its center the inalienable dignity of the human person and the respect that person deserves.”

